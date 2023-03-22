CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rallies as Fed opens door to ending rate hikes

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as investors cheered a signal by the Federal Reserve that it is nearing a pause in its tightening campaign.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.4% higher at 1.3660 to the greenback, or 73.21 U.S. cents, approaching its strongest level in recent weeks.

"The Fed is clearly doing its best to put on a brave face by raising rates and sticking with quantitative tightening," Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins, said in a note.

"But the accompanying statement leaves the door open to further stress in the financial system ending this rate hiking cycle prematurely."

Wall Street rallied and the U.S. dollar .DXY fell against a basket of major currencies, as the Fed raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point but indicated it was on the verge of pausing further increases in borrowing costs amid recent turmoil in financial markets.

The Bank of Canada moved to the sidelines at a policy decision earlier this month. Minutes from that meeting showed that the central bank was concerned about inflation sticking above its 2% target and agreed there might be a need to tighten monetary policy further.

Since then, money markets have shifted from expecting another rate hike to pricing in rate cuts over the coming months. 0#BOCWATCH

In domestic data, new home prices fell 0.2% month-over-month in February following a similar decrease in January as the rapid increase in mortgage rates over the last year slowed housing demand.

The price of oilCLc1, one of Canada's major exports, CLc1 settled 1.8% higher at $70.90 a barrel, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar.

Canadian government bond yields tumbled across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year CA10YT=RR was down 16.7 basis points at 2.726%.

