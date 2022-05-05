CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pulls back from 9-day high as greenback rebounds

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback

* Touches its strongest level since April 26 at 1.2713

* Price of U.S. oil rises 1.5%

* Canadian bond yields trade mixed across curve

TORONTO, May 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the greenback recouped some of its previous day's loss against some peers, which happened as investors took in stride the Federal Reserve's half-percentage-point rate hike.

The loonie was down 0.3% at 1.2765 to the greenback, or 78.34 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its strongest level since April 26 at 1.2713.

Canada's currency will strengthen over the coming year, as elevated oil prices bolster the country's trade surplus and the Bank of Canada potentially hikes interest rates just as much as the Fed, a Reuters poll showed.

The Fed's move on Wednesday was its biggest single hike in 22 years but global equity markets have since rallied on relief that the central bank decided against an even larger move.

The safe-haven U.S. dollar rallied on Thursday against a basket of major currencies as a larger-than-expected drop in German industrial orders signaled that Europe was facing growing headwinds from the war in Ukraine, weighing on the euro .

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose on supply concerns after the European Union laid out plans for new sanctions against Russia, including an embargo on crude in six months, offsetting concerns over weaker Chinese demand.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.5% at $109.46 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve, with the 10-year down nearly one basis point at 2.917%. On Wednesday, it touched the 3% level for the first time in nearly 11 years. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

