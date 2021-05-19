US Markets

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pulls back from 6-year high as commodities fall

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as commodity prices fell sharply, while domestic data showed inflation climbing in April at the fastest pace in a decade but at a rate that was less than in the United States.

TORONTO, May 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as commodity prices fell sharply, while domestic data showed inflation climbing in April at the fastest pace in a decade but at a rate that was less than in the United States.

The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2106 to the greenback, or 82.60 U.S. cents. On Tuesday, it touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2013.

Inflation in Canada rose to 3.4% in April from 2.2% in March, mostly due to the statistical comparison to last year when prices sank during pandemic shutdowns, data from Statistics Canada showed.

"The numbers are within expectations, a little bit stronger, not like a big blowout we saw in the U.S.," said Darcy Briggs, a portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Canada. "It's just reflective of dynamics going on in COVID."

"It wasn't disjointed from consensus expectations like the U.S. number was. I don't expect much in the way of reaction from the Bank of Canada," Briggs said.

Data last week showed U.S. CPI shot up 4.2% in the 12 months through April.

Wall Street and commodity prices have been on a tear in recent months but were pressured on Wednesday by fears that rising inflation could force the U.S. Federal Reserve to pare back its support soon.

Copper fell 3.3%, while oil , one of Canada's main exports, tumbled 4% to $62.87 a barrel. Rising coronavirus cases in Asia also weighed on oil.

The Bank of Canada has expressed concern about the strong dollar hurting exports, but soaring demand for commodities and a looming rebound in consumer spending are seen limiting the impact, economists said.

Canadian government bond yields edged lower across the curve, with the 10-year down about half a basis point at 1.558%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

