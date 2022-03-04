CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar posts weekly decline as Ukraine fears weigh
* Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback
* Touches weakest level since Monday at 1.2792
* Price of U.S. oil settle 7.4% higher
* Canadian bond yields fall across the curve
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, March 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as the intensifying war in Ukraine triggered a flight to quality, overshadowing encouraging economic data from the United States, Canada's biggest trade partner.
Equity markets globally sank, while commodities and the save-haven U.S. dollar soared as the war in Ukraine escalated, with Russia seizing a big nuclear plant.
U.S. job growth accelerated in February, pushing the unemployment rate to a two-year low of 3.8%. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil.
"The currency market is struggling to pick winners and losers out of the commodity explosion," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive. "Large parts of the Canadian economy are unambiguous winners from commodity strength but housing is extremely vulnerable to higher rates."
Canada's dollar will strengthen over the coming year as soaring commodity prices boost the domestic economic outlook and the Bank of Canada hikes interest rates further, a Reuters poll showed.
The central bank on Wednesday raised its key interest rate
for the first time since October 2018 to fight inflation and
made clear further hikes were on the way.
The value of Canadian building permits fell by 8.8% in January from December, missing estimates for a 2% gain.
Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve,
tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
