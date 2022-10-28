US Markets
SPX

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares weekly gain as Fed rate decision looms

Contributor
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, giving back some of its weekly advance, as attention turned to a Federal Reserve interest rate decision next week, while data showed surprise growth in the domestic economy.

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, giving back some of its weekly advance, as attention turned to a Federal Reserve interest rate decision next week, while data showed surprise growth in the domestic economy.

The loonie CAD= was down 0.3% at 1.3610 to the greenback, or 73.48 U.S. cents, pulling back from its strongest intraday level in nearly five weeks on Thursday at 1.3493.

For the week, it was up 0.2%

"I think USD-CAD bears are a little disappointed that it couldn't crack the October lows around 1.35," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco.

"This is a consolidation day. It's holding for the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) next week."

Money markets expect the Fed to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point at a policy announcement next Wednesday. Hopes that the central bank will then slow the pace of tightening have boosted equity markets in recent days.

The Canadian economy grew by 0.1% in August, compared with expectations for no growth, and likely expanded another 0.1% in September.

"The (August) GDP number was an encouraging sign," Sahota said "It means that the Bank of Canada does have a little room to raise interest rates."

On Wednesday, the BoC hiked by half a percentage point to 3.75%. That was less than investors had expected but still left rates at the highest level in 14-years.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell after China widened its COVID-19 curbs. U.S. crude CLc1 prices settled 1.3% lower at $87.90 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year CA10YT=RR rose 3.8 basis points to 3.237% after hitting on Thursday its lowest intraday level in more than three weeks at 3.176%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Alistair Bell and Marguerita Choy)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular