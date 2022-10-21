US Markets

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares weekly gain as bond yields climb

Fergal Smith Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as Treasury yields continued to climb, while a preliminary domestic estimate showed that retail sales fell in September after rebounding more than expected in August.

TORONTO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as Treasury yields continued to climb, while a preliminary domestic estimate showed that retail sales fell in September after rebounding more than expected in August.

The U.S. 10-year yield rose to a fresh multi-year high, with markets seeing no let-up in monetary policy tightening from the Federal Reserve, causing shares to slip and the U.S. dollar .DXY to jump against a basket of major currencies.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was down 0.2% at 1.3790 to the greenback, or 72.52 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3752 to 1.3854.

For the week, it was on track to advance 0.7% as hotter-than-expected domestic inflation data bolstered bets for another hefty interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada.

Canadian retail sales grew by 0.7% in August from July, beating estimates for a 0.2% increase, helped by higher sales at food and beverage stores, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Flash estimates showed retail sales falling by 0.5% in September and wholesale trade dipping 0.2%.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oilCLc1 prices were up 0.9% at $85.23 a barrel on hopes of higher Chinese demand and output cuts by OPEC and its allies. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve. The 10-year CA10YT=RR touched its highest since November 2008 at 3.779% before dipping to 3.726%, up 4.4 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

