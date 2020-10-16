US Markets

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares weekly decline as vaccine hopes rise

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, recouping some of this week's decline, as investors cheered prospects for a COVID-19 vaccine and domestic data showed factory shipments falling in line with expectations.

* Canadian dollar gains 0.1% against the greenback

* Canadian manufacturing sales fall by 2.0% in August

* U.S. crude prices were down 0.9% at $40.59 a barrel

* Canada's 10-year yield was nearly unchanged at 0.571%

TORONTO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, recouping some of this week's decline, as investors cheered prospects for a COVID-19 vaccine and domestic data showed factory shipments falling in line with expectations.

U.S. stock index futures rose after Pfizer said it could apply for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate as early as November, while data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales growth last month.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to prospects for global economic recovery.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.9% at $40.59 a barrel on concern that a spike in COVID-19 cases in Europe and the United States is curtailing demand in two of the world's biggest fuel consuming regions.

Canadian manufacturing sales fell by 2.0% in August, following three months of consecutive gains, Statistics Canada said. Excluding transportation equipment, sales rose 1.1%.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3206 to the greenback, or 75.72 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.3191 to 1.3237. For the week, the loonie was on track to end 0.7% lower.

Preserving Canada's triple-A credit rating could be less of a priority for Ottawa than in years gone by, with the focus on digging the economy out of a hole rather than staying in a shrinking group of top-rated sovereign borrowers, analysts say.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve, with the 10-year nearly unchanged at 0.571%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular