CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares recent gains as greenback broadly climbs

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback

* Trades in a range of 1.2566 to 1.2605

* Price of U.S. oil rises 4%

* Canadian 10-year yield eases 2.5 basis points

TORONTO, March 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, giving back some recent gains, as investors weighed the more hawkish stance of some Federal Reserve policymakers and the potential for new U.S. sanctions against Russia.

The U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies as another sharp increase in oil and natural gas prices pressured the euro.

Also weighing on the euro, U.S. President Joe Biden was expected to push Europe to reduce its reliance on Russian oil and gas, and could announce new sanctions on members of the Russian parliament over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the rally on Wall Street looked set to take a breather as investors assessed the outlook for U.S. interest rates after Fed Chair Jerome Powell opened the door for hiking by more than 25 basis points at upcoming policy meetings.

U.S. stock index futures fell, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at 1.26 to the greenback, or 79.37 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2566 to 1.2605, after touching on Monday its strongest level in nearly two months at 1.2562.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by disruption of Russian and Kazakh crude exports via the CPC pipeline. U.S. crude prices climbed 4% to $113.68 a barrel.

Red-hot inflation has Canadians opening their wallets wider at the grocery store and gas pump, but that's not stopping them from also spending on travel, new cars and home improvements as pent-up demand outweighs cost pressures, at least for now.

The Canadian 10-year yield fell 2.5 basis points to 2.394%, after earlier touching its highest intraday level since November 2018 at 2.443%.

Canada is due to reopen its ultra long bond at an auction. The bidding deadline is at 12 p.m. ET (1600 GMT). (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.