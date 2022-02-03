CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares losses as oil hits $90 a barrel

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback

* Trades in a range of 1.2659 to 1.2715

* Price of U.S. oil settles 2.3% higher

* Canadian bond yields rise across the curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday but clawing back some of its earlier decline as a seven-year high for oil prices offset renewed volatility in global equity markets.

The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2678 to the greenback, or 78.88 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2659 to 1.2715.

"Firm oil prices and an aggressive BoC should see the CAD hold its own in the bigger picture," strategists at Action Economics, including Ronald Simpson, said in a note.

Canada's dollar will strengthen more than previously thought over the coming year as oil prices climb and investors bet the Bank of Canada will hike interest rates at a faster pace than the U.S. Federal Reserve, a Reuters poll showed.

Oil prices surged in late-day trading, sending the U.S. crude benchmark through $90 a barrel for the first time since 2014 due to ongoing supply worries and as frigid weather cascades across the United States.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 2.3% higher at $90.27 a barrel.

Upcoming employment data "will be key for short-term direction" in the Canadian dollar, the Action Economic strategists said.

Canada and the U.S. are both due to release employment data for January on Friday.

Wall Street benchmarks slumped after Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' dour forecast sent its stock plummeting, abruptly ending a nascent recovery built on upbeat earnings from big tech companies.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve as the Bank of England hiked interest rates for the second time since December. The 10-year rose 3.6 basis points to 1.795%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski and Marguerita Choy) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

