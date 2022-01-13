CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares gains as oil prices fall

(Adds details on activity; updates prices)

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback

* Touches its strongest level since Nov. 10 at 1.2453

* Price of U.S. oil settles 0.6% lower

* Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a flatter curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a two-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday but gave back much of its gains as oil prices fell and a drop in technology stocks weighed on Wall Street.

The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2500 to the greenback, or 80.00 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest level since Nov. 10 at 1.2453.

The currency is "taking advantage of the broader weakness in the USD," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.

Adding to support for the loonie, markets are "not ruling out" a Bank of Canada interest rate hike later this month, the strategists said.

Canada's central bank is due to make a policy announcement and update its economic forecasts on Jan. 26. It has not hiked rates since October 2018.

The U.S. dollar extended its fall against a basket of currencies a day after data that showed an expected surge in U.S. consumer prices in December fell short of offering any new impetus for the Federal Reserve's policy normalization efforts.

U.S. stocks and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell as investors took profits following two days of gains. U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.6% lower at $82.12 a barrel.

COVID-19 vaccine requirements for foreign truckers at the U.S.-Canada border still could cause supply-chain disruptions if both countries do not decide to allow exemptions, the head of the Canadian Trucking Alliance said.

Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter curve, with the 10-year down 3.9 basis points at 1.698%. On Monday, it touched its highest level in more than six weeks at 1.753%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

