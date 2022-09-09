CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares gains after surprise jobs decline
TORONTO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a 10-day high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as investor sentiment improved globally, but the currency's gains were capped by domestic employment data.
Canada's economy shed 39,700 jobs in August, the third straight month of declines, data from Statistics Canada showed. Analysts had forecast an increase of 15,000.
After the data, money markets dialed back the amount of additional tightening expected from the Bank of Canada by the end of the year to 48 basis points from 58 basis points.
On Wednesday, the central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to a 14-year high of 3.25%.
Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar retreated from recent peaks against a basket of major currencies after the European Central Bank's historically large interest rate hike on Thursday helped provide some relief for global stock markets and currencies.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was
supported by real and threatened cuts to supply. U.S. crude
The Canadian dollar
For the week, the loonie was on track to gain 0.8%, after posting declines in the previous three weeks.
Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve,
with the 10-year
