CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar outperforms G10 peers as oil jumps
(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against greenback
* Touches strongest level since Jan. 26 at 1.2566
* Price of U.S. oil settles 7.1% higher
* Canadian 10-year yield jumps 14.5 basis points to 2.338%
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, March 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly two months against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as oil prices climbed and investors weighed hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
The loonie
It was the only G10 currency to gain ground against the greenback, adding to its 1.1% advance last week.
"The Canadian dollar is hanging on to last week's rally as U.S. stocks largely do the same," said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull.
Wall Street edged lower after strong gains last week. Powell suggested a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy than previously anticipated, adding to ongoing uncertainties, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 7.1% higher at $112.12 a barrel as European Union nations considered joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo and after a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities.
The loonie was notching its fifth straight day of gains, which is the longest winning streak since September. Speculators have raised bullish bets on Canada's currency to the highest in six weeks.
"The momentum for the loonie remains higher so long as USD-CAD stays below the 1.2630-40 (area) on a daily closing basis," Bregar said.
Canada's planned issuance of its first green bond this week is expected to attract international as well as domestic investors and could help speed up investment in climate-friendly infrastructure projects.
Canadian government bond yields were much higher across the
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.