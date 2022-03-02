CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar outperforms G10 peers ahead of interest rate decision

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against greenback

* Trades in a range of 1.2685 to 1.2744

* Price of U.S. oil rises 8.2%

* Canadian bond yields rebound across curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices surged and investors stuck to bets that the Bank of Canada would hike interest rates for the first time in three years despite recent volatility in financial markets.

All 25 analysts polled by Reuters expect Canada's central bank to increase its key interest rate to 0.50% from the current record low 0.25% when the decision is released at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT). It last hiked rates in October 2018.

Money markets see chances of a hike at about 90% and expect a total of up to six increases in rates this year.

"Today's statement could provide some context on the outlook for policy moving forward, with a clear warning that further hikes are likely to follow quickly, and that the Bank's balance sheet is poised to shrink fairly quickly from here," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, touched its highest level in nearly 11 years as supply disruptions mounted following sanctions on Russian banks amid the intensifying war in Ukraine. U.S. crude prices were up 8.2% at $111.85 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2690 to the greenback, or 78.80 U.S. cents, the biggest gain among G10 currencies. It traded in a range of 1.2685 to 1.2744.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year rose 5.6 basis points to 1.768%, recovering some ground after it slumped on Tuesday to its lowest intraday level in nearly eight weeks at 1.679%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.