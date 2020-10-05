CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches a 2-week high as oil rebounds nearly 6%

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)

* Canadian dollar rises 0.3% against the greenback

* Loonie posts its strongest since Sept. 21 at 1.3257

* Price of U.S. oil settled 5.9% higher

* Canadian bond yields climb across a steeper curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a two-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rebounded and the greenback broadly declined, with investors eying domestic jobs data later in the week.

The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.3262 to the greenback, or 75.40 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since Sept. 21 at 1.3257.

The currency "has likely got a boost from U.S. dollar weakness and a rebound in the oil price," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

The safe-haven U.S. dollar dipped on optimism that U.S. lawmakers will agree on new stimulus to blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would leave the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 5.9% higher at $39.22 a barrel, while shares on Wall Street also rallied.

Canada's trade report for August is due on Tuesday, while the September employment report is set for Friday.

The jobs report will help show the strength of economic recovery and whether "the Bank of Canada needs to do anything, anytime soon or does it stay the course," Cieszynski said.

The central bank has said it will hold interest rates at near zero until economic activity returns to full capacity.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries on Monday. The 10-year rose 4.7 basis points to 0.615%, which was its highest level since Sept. 1. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Peter Cooney) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.