CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches 9-day high as inflation accelerates

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback

* Touches its strongest since March 7 at 1.2689

* Canada's annual inflation rate rises to 5.7% in February

* Canadian 10-year yield touches a 3-year high at 2.243%

TORONTO, March 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks bolstered investor sentiment and domestic data showed inflation climbing further in February.

World stocks rallied and the safe-haven U.S. dollar fell as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said peace talks between Russia and Ukraine were sounding more realistic.

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated again in February to hit a fresh 30-year high at 5.7%, driven by phone, gas and food costs, Statistics Canada data showed.

Separate data showed that wholesale trade climbed 4.2% in January from December.

The Bank of Canada hiked interest rates for the first time in more than three years earlier this month, moving by 25 basis points, and said it was prepared to act aggressively if needed to keep inflation expectations grounded.

Money markets expect further tightening at the next policy announcement on April 13 and see a 60% chance that the move is by a less conventional 50 basis points increment.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve was expected to begin its rate hiking cycle when it makes a policy decision later on Wednesday.

The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, was up nearly 2% at $98.33 a barrel, clawing back some of this week's decline, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2707 to the greenback, or 78.70 U.S. cents.

It touched its strongest intraday level since March 7 at 1.2689.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year touched its highest level since December 2018 at 2.243% before dipping to 2.213%, up 2.4 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

