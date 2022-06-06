CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches 7-week high as equity markets bounce

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback

* Touches its strongest since April 21 at 1.2538

* Price of U.S. oil increases 0.7%

* Canadian bond yields rise across flatter curve

TORONTO, June 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly seven weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as equity markets globally gained ground and the price of oil traded near $120 a barrel.

Stocks clawed back much of last week's decline as investors positioned themselves for more direction on interest rates and the economy from a string of central bank meetings spilling into next week.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to investor appetite for risk.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.7% at $119.71 a barrel as Saudi Arabia raised crude prices for July, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2540 to the greenback, or 79.74 U.S. cents.

It touched its strongest since April 21 at 1.2538.

Speculators have cut their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar for a second straight week, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of May 31, net short positions had fallen to 7,007 contracts from 12,687 in the prior week.

Canadian trade data for April is due on Tuesday and the May employment report is set for Friday, which can help guide expectations for the pace of Bank of Canada interest rate hikes.

Last week, the central bank raised interest rates by half a percentage point for the second straight policy meeting.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a flatter curve.

The 2-year touched its highest since August 2008 at 2.992% before dipping to 2.974%, up 6 basis points on the day. The 10-year was up 3.4 basis points at 3.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Shumaker) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.