CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches 2-week high as oil prices jump
* Loonie touches its strongest since March 3 at 1.2653
* Price of U.S. oil rises 7.1%
* Canadian bond yields little changed across the curve
TORONTO, March 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, with the currency holding near a two-week high as oil prices climbed and investors tracked developments in talks between Russia and Ukraine.
The safe-haven U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies after the Kremlin said that Russia was putting colossal energy into talks on a possible peace deal with Ukraine, while the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision on Wednesday failed to affect the market as the bar for a hawkish surprise was high.
The two-week high for the loonie came after data on Wednesday showed that Canada's annual inflation rate climbed to a fresh 30-year high, bolstering the case for the Bank of Canada to move forcefully on interest rate hikes.
Meanwhile, Canada's second-biggest railway has said it will lock out its employees in 72 hours if there is no agreement in wage negotiations with a union, a move that would potentially disrupt the movement of grain, potash and coal at a time of soaring commodity prices.
