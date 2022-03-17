US Markets

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches 2-week high as oil prices jump

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, with the currency holding near a two-week high as oil prices climbed and investors tracked developments in talks between Russia and Ukraine.

* Loonie touches its strongest since March 3 at 1.2653

* Price of U.S. oil rises 7.1%

* Canadian bond yields little changed across the curve

TORONTO, March 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, with the currency holding near a two-week high as oil prices climbed and investors tracked developments in talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, was up 7.1% at $101.76 a barrel, after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said three million barrels a day (bpd) of Russian oil and products could be shut in from next month.

The safe-haven U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies after the Kremlin said that Russia was putting colossal energy into talks on a possible peace deal with Ukraine, while the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision on Wednesday failed to affect the market as the bar for a hawkish surprise was high.

The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2675 to the greenback, or 78.90 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest level since March 3 at 1.2653.

The two-week high for the loonie came after data on Wednesday showed that Canada's annual inflation rate climbed to a fresh 30-year high, bolstering the case for the Bank of Canada to move forcefully on interest rate hikes.

Meanwhile, Canada's second-biggest railway has said it will lock out its employees in 72 hours if there is no agreement in wage negotiations with a union, a move that would potentially disrupt the movement of grain, potash and coal at a time of soaring commodity prices.

Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve. The 10-year was trading at 2.186%, after touching on Thursday its highest intraday level since December 2018 at 2.273%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

