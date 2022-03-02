CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar leads G10 gains as rate hike cycle gets going
(Adds economist quote and details throughout; updates prices)
* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against greenback
* Trades in a range of 1.2665 to 1.2744
* Price of U.S. oil rises 3.2%
* Canadian bond yields rebound across curve
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, March 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices surged and the Bank of Canada hiked interest rates as expected for the first time since October 2018 despite the crisis in Ukraine.
Canada's central bank hiked its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.50% to help fight inflation and said it would continue with the reinvestment phase of its bond buying program.
"The announcement sets the stage for more rate hikes this year," said Ryan Brecht, senior economist, North America, for Action Economics.
Money markets expect the central bank to hike again in April
and about six times in total this year.
The Canadian dollar
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, touched its highest level in nearly 11 years before paring gains, as supply disruptions mounted following sanctions on Russian banks amid the intensifying war in Ukraine.
U.S. crude
Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.
The 10-year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.