CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits one-week low even as trade surplus widens

Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback

Touches its weakest since Nov. 29 at 1.3641

Price of U.S. oil falls 0.7%

Canadian bond yields ease across flatter curve

TORONTO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart and all the other G10 currencies on Tuesday, as oil prices fell and despite data showing that Canada's trade surplus widened in October.

U.S. crude pricesCLc1 were down 0.7% at $76.36 a barrel as economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and the prospects of a demand boost in China. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

Canadian exports and imports both climbed in October, impacted by the loonie's depreciation in the month, while the trade surplus widened to C$1.2 billion ($888.5 million) from C$607 million, data from Statistics Canada showed.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.3% lower at 1.3628 to the greenback, or 73.38 U.S. cents, the biggest decline among G10 currencies. It touched its weakest since last Tuesday at 1.3641.

Stronger than expected U.S. services industry data on Monday has driven speculation that the Federal Reserve will stick longer with aggressive interest rate rises.

The Bank of Canada has also been tightening at a rapid pace. Money markets are betting on a 25-basis-point rate increase when the BoC meets to set policy on Wednesday, downshifting from 50 basis points in October. 0#BOCWATCH

A slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll expect the central bank to stick to moving by 50 basis points.

Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year CA10YT=RR touched its lowest level since Aug. 16 at 2.767% before recovering to 2.796%, down 2.4 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.