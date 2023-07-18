CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits one-week low as inflation cools

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, July 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as investors dialed back their bets for another interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada after domestic data showed inflation cooling more than expected.

Canada's annual inflation rate dropped to 2.8% in June, a 27-month low and below the 3% rate expected by economists, while the average of two of the Bank of Canada's (BoC) core measures of underlying inflation was slightly lower at 3.8%, Statistics Canada data showed.

Money markets see a 20% chance of the BoC raising its benchmark interest rate by a further 25 basis points at its next policy decision on Sept. 6, down from 25% before the release of the inflation data. 0#BOCWATCH

Last week, the Canadian central bank lifted its policy rate to a 22-year high of 5%.

"Our view is that (due to) the lagged effects of previous hikes, with inflation trending in the right direction, they're (the Bank of Canada) probably going to be able to pause and allow rates to do their thing," said Michael Greenberg, a portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions.

Separate data showed Canadian housing starts rose 41% in June compared with the previous month, the largest increase in the last 10 years, led by groundbreaking on multiple-unit urban homes.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.3% lower at 1.3240 to the greenback, or 75.53 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since last Tuesday at 1.3243.

The price of oilCLc1, one of Canada's major exports, was up 0.2% at $74.26 a barrel as investors weighed a possible tightening of U.S. crude supplies against weaker-than-expected Chinese economic growth.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, with the 10-year CA10YT=RR down 5.2 basis points at 3.349%.

