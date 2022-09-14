CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits one-week low amid Fed angst

* Loonie touches its weakest since last Wednesday at 1.3206

* Canadian factory sales fall 0.9% in July

* Price of oil rises 1.3%

* 2-year yield touches its highest since December 2007

TORONTO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-week low against the greenback on Wednesday as domestic data showed a drop in factory sales, and after a sharp decline for the currency in the prior day when hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation spooked investors.

World stocks were stuck in a sea of red as markets braced for an even more aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve to tame inflation.

Money markets are betting that the Fed and the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates to 4% or higher over the coming months. The move to price in additional tightening in Canada comes despite signs the economy is slowing in the second half of the year.

Canadian factory sales fell 0.9% in July from June, the third straight monthly decline, mainly due to decreases in primary metal industries and petroleum and coal products, data from Statistics showed.

The Canadian dollar was down 0.1% at 1.3175 to the greenback, or 75.90 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since last Wednesday at 1.3206.

Helping to cap the loonie's decline, the price of oil rose 1.3% to $88.42 a barrel, helped by expectations of widespread switching from gas to oil. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a flatter curve.

The 2-year touched its highest since December 2007 at 3.816% before dipping to 3.766%, up 4.9 basis points on the day. The 10-year was up 1.7 basis points at 3.213%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

