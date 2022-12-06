US Markets
RY

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits one-month low on risk aversion

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

December 06, 2022 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as equity markets and oil prices tumbled, while investors braced for a possible smaller interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.6% lower at 1.3665 to the greenback, or 73.18 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since Nov. 4 at 1.3675.

Among G10 currencies, only the Norwegian crown NOK= fell more. Norway, like Canada, is a major producer of oil.

"It looks like a combination of risk-off trading in equities and the sell-off in crude oil are taking its toll on the loonie," said Jay Zhao-Murray, a market analyst at Monex Canada Inc."

Wall Street's main indexes slid as investors worried about a longer rate-hike cycle from the Federal Reserve despite warnings of a potential recession next year.

U.S. crude pricesCLc1 settled 3.5% lower at $74.25 a barrel as concerns about global demand offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil.

Traders could also be betting against the loonie "in anticipation of tomorrow's Bank of Canada meeting, as the path of least resistance is for the BoC to downshift again with a 25 basis point hike," Zhao-Murray said.

Money markets are betting on a 25-basis-point rate increase when the BoC meets to set policy on Wednesday, with a roughly 25% chance that the central bank would hike by 50 basis points as it did in October. 0#BOCWATCH

A slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll expect the larger move.

Canada's trade surplus widened to C$1.2 billion ($878.2 million) in October as exports and imports both climbed.

The Canadian 10-year yield CA10YT=RR touched its lowest level since Aug. 16 at 2.767% before recovering slightly to 2.775%, down 4.5 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.