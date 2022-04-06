CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits nine-day low on hawkish Fed minutes

(Adds strategist quote, details throughout; updates prices)

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback

* Touches weakest since March 28 at 1.2558

* Price of U.S. oil settles 5.6% lower

* Canadian bond yields rise across steeper curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, April 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slipped to its lowest level in more than a week against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as oil prices fell and the Federal Reserve outlined details of how it plans to shrink its bloated balance sheet.

The loonie was down 0.4% at 1.2530 to the greenback, or 79.81 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since March 28 at 1.2558.

"The minutes of the Fed's March meeting were the latest example of the central bank's sharp hawkish shift," Royce Mendes, director & head of macro strategy at Desjardins, said in a note.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve steepened and the greenback gained ground against a basket of major currencies as Fed officials "generally agreed" to trim $60 billion per month from the U.S. central bank's Treasury holdings and $35 billion from its holdings of mortgage-backed securities, according to minutes of their March policy meeting.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 5.6% lower at $96.23 a barrel after large consuming nations said they would release oil from reserves to counter tightening supply.

On Tuesday, the loonie touched its strongest intraday level in nearly five months at 1.24.

Domestic data on Wednesday showed that Canadian economic activity expanded at its fastest pace on record in March. The seasonally adjusted Ivey Purchasing Managers Index rose to 74.2 from 60.6 in February, the highest since the PMI was launched in 2000.

The Bank of Canada will raise its overnight interest rate by 50 basis points at its next policy meeting on April 13, according to a majority of economists polled by Reuters who also sharply raised their inflation forecasts for this year.

Canada's yield curve also steepened, with the 10-year rate climbing 2.8 basis points to 2.544%. Last week, it touched a three-year high at 2.607%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alexander Smith and Ken Ferris) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.