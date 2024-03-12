CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits five-day low on U.S. inflation data

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as investors weighed prospects of central banks delaying a move to interest rate cuts following heated U.S. inflation data.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3495 to the U.S. dollar, or 74.10 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since Thursday at 1.3525.

"The U.S. dollar is broadly higher on a hotter inflation report and that's the whole story in the currency market today," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive.

U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in February amid higher costs for gasoline and shelter, suggesting some stickiness in inflation that could delay an anticipated June interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

The Bank of Canada may not want to diverge too much from the Fed if it leads to a weaker Canadian dollar and higher import costs, say analysts.

"If central bankers stay sidelined then economic risks begin to build for 2025 around global growth and Canadian growth," Button said.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the global economic outlook. U.S. crude oil futuresCLc1 fell for a fourth straight day, settling 0.5% lower at $77.56 a barrel.

The Bank of Canada last Wednesday said it was too early to consider easing rates as it kept its benchmark rate on hold at a 22-year high of 5%.

Canadian government bond yields moved higher across the curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year CA10YT=RR was up 3.7 basis points at 3.394%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.