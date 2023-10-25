CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 7-month low as BoC stays sidelined

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a seven-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as investors raised bets that the Bank of Canada's tightening campaign is completed after the central bank's latest move to leave interest rates on hold.

The Canadian central bank held its key overnight rate at a 22-year high of 5.0%, as expected, for a second straight meeting. It said the path to avoid a recession had narrowed, while leaving the door open to more rate hikes to tame inflation that could exceed its target for another two years.

"It was pretty much consensus that it would be this hawkish type hold because inflation has been stubborn to come down," said Tom O'Gorman, director of fixed income at Franklin Templeton Canada.

"Eventually, we're getting to that point where the rate hikes, they're going to bite the economy and you are probably going to be close to a recession or recession-like type of growth."

Money markets see a 44% chance of another rate hike over the coming months, down from roughly 60% before the rate decision. 0#BOCWATCH

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.4% lower at 1.3790 to the greenback, or 72.52 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since March 15 at 1.3810.

"Sagging risk sentiment into the afternoon" added to pressure on the Canadian currency, said Michael Goshko, senior market analyst at Convera Canada ULC.

Wall Street fell after lackluster corporate results, while the U.S. dollar.DXY rallied against a basket of major currencies.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve but the move for shorter-dated maturities was less than for the equivalent U.S. Treasury yields.

The 2-year CA2YT=RR rose 2.9 basis points to 4.749%, while the 10-year CA10YT=RR was up 11.3 basis points at 4.131%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.