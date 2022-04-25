CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 6-week low on global economic uncertainty

(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout; updates prices)

* Canadian dollar falls 0.4% against the greenback

* Touches its weakest since March 16 at 1.2768

* Price of U.S. oil falls 4.9%

* Canadian bond yields ease across curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, April 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly six weeks against the greenback on Monday as concern that COVID-19 lockdowns in China would weigh on the global economy offset the Bank of Canada's hawkish stance.

Wall Street extended a sharp selloff from last week and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, tumbled as Shanghai's lockdown dragged into a fourth week and investors braced for potentially aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 3.5% lower at $98.54 a barrel, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies.

"The realization that central banks are committed to taming inflation has the market concerned about slowing growth," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive.

The Bank of Canada is also expected to tighten sharply over the coming months. The central bank will likely consider another half-percentage-point rate increase at its next policy decision, Governor Tiff Macklem said, though he did not rule out an even larger move.

"Macklem faces the toughest test of any major central banker because the air is coming out of the Canadian housing market," Button said.

Last week, data showed that Canada's average home price fell 2.5% in March from February and sales dropped 5.4%, while a preliminary estimate on Monday showed that Canadian wholesale trade fell 0.3% in March from February.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2725 to the greenback, or 78.59 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since March 16 at 1.2777.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 7.7 basis points to 2.796%, after touching last Thursday its highest in nearly 11 years at 2.944%.

