CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 6-week low on 'fragile' risk appetite

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, April 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a six-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as rising uncertainty about the global economic outlook weighed on investor sentiment and the safe-haven greenback broadly climbed.

The U.S. dollar climbed to a two-year high against a basket of major currencies as Russia accused NATO of creating a serious risk of nuclear war by arming Ukraine in a proxy battle.

Investors also weighed the economic impact of China's COVID-19 lockdowns and prospects of a big U.S. interest rate hike next week.

Earlier this month, the Bank of Canada hiked its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, its biggest single move in 22 years. The central bank will likely consider another half-percentage-point rate increase at its next policy decision on June 1, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Monday.

"It will be hard for the CAD to reflect tighter BoC policy and still relatively firm commodity prices while risk appetite remains fragile," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2780 to the greenback, or 78.25 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since March 15 at 1.2785.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose in volatile trading as the market weighed concerns over Russian supply and Chinese demand. U.S. crude prices were up 1.2% to $99.67 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased 4.8 basis points to 2.753%, after touching last Thursday its highest in nearly 11 years at 2.944%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

