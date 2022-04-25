CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 6-week low amid China growth worries

* Canadian dollar falls 0.4% against the greenback

* Touches its weakest since March 16 at 1.2768

* Price of U.S. oil falls 4.9%

* Canadian bond yields ease across curve

TORONTO, April 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly six weeks against the greenback on Monday as investors worried that COVID-19 lockdowns in China would weigh on the global economy and ahead of comments by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem.

Equity markets globally extended recent declines and the safe-haven U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies as Shanghai's lockdown dragged into a fourth week and orders for mass testing in Beijing's biggest district sparked fears that the Chinese capital could be destined for a similar fate.

Oil , one of Canada's major exports, fell 4.9% to $97.04 a barrel on concern that lockdowns in China and expected increases to U.S. interest rates would hurt oil demand.

Macklem and Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers will testify to a parliamentary finance committee at 11 a.m. ET (1500 GMT). Last Thursday, the BoC governor said that the central bank could consider a larger rate increase than the half-point move it made this month as it grapples with reining in inflation.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2764 to the greenback, or 78.35 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since March 16 at 1.2768.

Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest since July last year, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. As of April 19, net long positions had increased to 21,226 contracts from 12,158 in the prior week.

Canadian wholesale trade fell 0.3% in March from February, Statistics Canada said in a preliminary estimate.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 7 basis points to 2.803%, after touching last Thursday its highest in nearly 11 years at 2.944%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Alistair Bell) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.