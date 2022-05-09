CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 5-month low as global growth worries rise

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback

* Touches its weakest since Dec. 20 at 1.2953

* Price of U.S. oil falls nearly 3%

* 10-year yield touches an 11-year high at 3.173%

TORONTO, May 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly five months against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors grew more worried about the global economic outlook after China's two largest cities tightened COVID-19 curbs.

Stocks globally extended recent declines and the safe-haven U.S. dollar rocketed to a new two-decade high as Shanghai and Beijing tightened lockdowns, with investors also worried about the impact of higher interest rates as central banks tackle inflation.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be particularly sensitive to the global economic outlook.

U.S. crude prices were down nearly 3% at $106.5 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2940 to the greenback, or 77.28 U.S. cents. It touched its weakest level since Dec. 20 at 1.2953.

The decline for the loonie came after data on Friday showed that the Canadian economy added far fewer jobs than expected.

Speculators have slashed their bullish bets on the currency, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of May 3, net long positions had fallen to 9,029 contracts from 20,881 in the prior week.

Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle is due to speak on Thursday on the topic of commodities, growth and inflation, which could offer clues on the outlook for interest rates. Money markets expect the central bank to raise its benchmark rate by half a percentage point for a second straight policy meeting on June 1.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve. The 10-year eased 3.1 basis points to 3.094%, after earlier touching its highest since May 2011 at 3.173%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alison Williams) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.