CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 4-week low ahead of BoC rate decision

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback

* Touches its weakest since March 17 at 1.2674

* Price of U.S. oil rises 1.5%

* Canadian bond yields ease across curve

TORONTO, April 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly four weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as equity markets globally added to recent declines and investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision.

The BoC is expected to announce its first half-point interest-rate increase in over 20 years, as the central bank accelerates its tightening timeline to tackle an overheating economy, analysts said.

The Bank could also announce the start of quantitative tightening, allowing the large stake of government bonds it amassed during the pandemic to roll off as they mature.

Reducing its share of the bond market could transmit monetary policy more effectively to the economy, as borrowing costs tend to be determined by longer-term rates rather than the very short-term rate set by the BoC.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2670 to the greenback, or 78.93 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since March 17 at 1.2674.

The decline for the loonie came as the safe-haven U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies, while global shares fell for a fourth day as investors weighed the inflation outlook.

Supply concerns amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine helped push the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, higher. U.S. crude prices were up 1.5% at $102.14 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased 1.7 basis points to 2.629%, after touching on Tuesday its highest intraday level in more than eight years at 2.735%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Will Dunham) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.