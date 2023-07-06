News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 3-week low on trade deficit surprise

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

July 06, 2023 — 04:19 pm EDT

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, July 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a three-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as Wall Street stocks fell and data showed Canada's trade balance swinging to a surprise deficit.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.6% lower at 1.3358 to the greenback, or 74.86 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since June 13 at 1.3369.

"We had a dreadful trade number," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex LLC. "The market was looking for a surplus and it comes in as a deficit."

Canada recorded a trade deficit of C$3.44 billion in May as energy and grains dragged down exports and unwrought precious metals and motor vehicles contributed to a surge in imports. Analysts had forecast a C$1.15 billion surplus.

Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply after U.S. data showing a strong labor market drove up bond yields and fanned fears that the Federal Reserve will be aggressive in raising interest rates.

Investors worry that central bank rate hikes could trigger a recession, reducing demand for the commodities that Canada produces. Other commodity-linked currencies, such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars AUD=NZD=, also lost ground.

"The kind of currencies that I would put in a bucket and say are levered to growth are under pressure," Chandler said.

The Bank of Canada will raise interest rates by a quarter-point for a second straight meeting to 5.00% on July 12, according to a Reuters poll.

A Canadian dock workers strike is another factor for the BoC to consider ahead of its policy announcement because the longer it drags on, the greater the risk of supply-chain disruptions that fuel inflation, economists said.

The Canadian 10-year yield CA10YT=RR touched its highest level since November at 3.559% before dipping to 3.490%, up 7.6 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.