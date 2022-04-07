CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 2-week low on hawkish Fed outlook

(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout; updates prices)

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback

* Touches its weakest since March 22 at 1.2611

* Price of U.S. oil settles 0.2% lower

* Canadian bond yields rise across steeper curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, April 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in more than two weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors adjusted to the Federal Reserve's more hawkish stance and awaited the presentation of Canada's federal budget.

The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2575 to the greenback, or 79.52 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since March 22 at 1.2611. On Tuesday, it touched its strongest in nearly five months at 1.24.

"The loonie feels as though it is underperforming after a strong start to the week," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "The Fed comments this week put the focus back on the USD."

The U.S. dollar climbed to its highest in nearly two years against a basket of currencies as St. Louis Fed President James Bullard continued to sound the alarm on inflation.

Canada's ruling Liberals will unveil their 2022 budget around 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT), which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised will be "fiscally responsible" after having already pledged billions in new programs and increased military spending.

Additional fiscal spending could add to inflation pressures, with investors already bracing for a rare 50 basis point interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week.

Canada's dollar will strengthen over the coming year as the BoC potentially hikes interest rates aggressively but gains could be capped by the economy's dependence on the housing market, a Reuters poll showed.

The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.2% lower at $96.03 a barrel amid uncertainty that the euro zone will be able to effectively sanction Russian energy exports, and after consuming nations announced a huge release of oil from emergency reserves.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 8.2 basis points at 2.597%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Andrea Ricci)

