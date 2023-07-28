News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 2-week low as rate hikes 'begin to bite'

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

July 28, 2023 — 02:55 pm EDT

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after preliminary data showed the domestic economy contracting in June, a possible sign that higher borrowing costs are working to slow activity.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3240 to the greenback, or 75.53 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since July 11 at 1.3249. For the week, the currency was also down 0.1%.

Canada's economy grew 0.3% in May and likely contracted 0.2% in June, pointing toward a slowdown that could bring an end to the Bank of Canada's monetary tightening campaign that has pushed interest rates to a 22-year high.

The data suggests "that underlying momentum is weakening as higher borrowing costs begin to bite," Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay, said in a note.

Separate data showed that annual U.S. inflation rose at its slowest pace in more than two years in June, with underlying price pressures receding, a trend that, if sustained, could push the Federal Reserve closer to ending its fastest interest rate hiking cycle since the 1980s.

Hopes of a soft landing for the U.S. economy boosted Wall Street and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports. U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 0.6% higher at $80.58 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields fell across the curve. The 10-year CA10YT=RR was down 8.1 basis points at 3.536%, while it dropped 4.1 basis points further below the U.S. equivalent to a gap of 43.6 basis points.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Alistair Bell)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.