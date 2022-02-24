CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 2-month low as Russia attacks Ukraine
* Canadian dollar weakens 0.7% against the greenback
* Touches weakest level since Dec. 27 at 1.2847
* Canadian factory sales likely rose 1.3% in January
* Canadian 10-year yield falls 7.4 basis points
TORONTO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level since December against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered a flight to safety in global financial markets.
Stock markets globally slumped and the safe-haven U.S. dollar rallied after the biggest attack by one country against another in Europe since World War Two.
The Canadian dollar
Still, the commodity-linked loonie fared better than most
other G10 currencies. Only the Japanese yen
The price of oil
Higher sales in the petroleum and coal product industry helped drive a 1.3% increase in Canadian factory sales in January from December, a preliminary estimate showed.
Investors stuck with bets for the Bank of Canada to hike
interest rates next Wednesday for the first time since October
2018, but longer-term rates tumbled, tracking the move in U.S.
Treasuries.
The 10-year yield
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.