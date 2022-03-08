CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 2-1/2-month low on soft risk sentiment

(Adds analyst comment and details throughout; updates prices)

* Loonie touches its weakest since Dec. 22 at 1.2901

* Price of U.S. oil settles 3.6% higher

* Canada posts a trade surplus of C$2.6 billion in January

* Canadian bond yields rise across steeper curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar on Tuesday fell to its lowest level this year against the greenback as the United States banned Russian oil imports, adding to an uncertain outlook for the global economy.

The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2885 to the greenback, or 77.61 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since Dec. 22 at 1.2901.

"It has generally been a day characterized by soggy risk sentiment revolving around the Russia-Ukraine conflict," said George Davis, chief technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"This has maintained the recent bid tone in USD-CAD, with the break above resistance at 1.2840 propelling USD-CAD toward 1.2900."

Stock markets globally remained volatile as the U.S. move pushed oil prices higher. The rally in oil and other commodities has heightened investor fears about global inflation.

U.S. crude prices settled up 3.6% at $123.70 a barrel.

Oil is one of Canada's major exports but the historic link between the Canadian dollar and energy prices has weakened during the Russia-Ukraine crisis, leaving the Bank of Canada with one less tool to fight inflation.

Last Wednesday, the central bank hiked interest rates for the first time in three years and made clear more hikes were on the way.

Canada's trade balance swung to a C$2.6 billion surplus in January despite a disappointing showing for exports. Exports edged down even as energy exports rose, while imports fell sharply off record highs as supply chain hiccups continued to disrupt trade patterns.

Canada's jobs report for February, due on Friday, can provide further clues on the strength of the domestic economy.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

