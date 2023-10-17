CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 11-day low as inflation cools

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as investors dialed back bets on a Bank of Canada interest rate hike next week after domestic data showed an unexpected easing of inflation.

Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 3.8% in September and underlying core measures also eased. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast inflation would hold steady at the 4.0% rate recorded in August.

Money markets see a 16% chance that the Canadian central bank will raise its benchmark rate, which sits at a 22-year high of 5%, in a policy announcement on Oct. 25, down from 43% before the data. 0#BOCWATCH

The CPI data "shows the bank is making progress on its inflation goal by keeping rates at a restrictive level," said Bipan Rai, global head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

"It does feel like there is a bit of a divergence developing between the U.S. and Canadian economies, and the weakness in the Canadian dollar is reflective of that."

Separate data showed U.S. retail sales increased more than expected last month, boosting U.S. bond yields.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.4% lower at 1.3667 to the greenback, or 73.17 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since Oct. 6 at 1.3702.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, moved higher ahead of a trip by U.S. President Joe Biden to the Middle East.

U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.4% at $86.99 a barrel, while Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve.

The 2-year CA2YT=RR eased 2.5 basis points to 4.877%, while the gap between it and its U.S. equivalent widened by 10.4 basis points to 30 basis points in favor of the U.S. note.

