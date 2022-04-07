CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 10-day low ahead of federal budget

* Canadian dollar dips 0.1% against the greenback

* Touches its weakest since March 28 at 1.2571

* Price of U.S. oil increases nearly 2%

* Canadian bond yields rise across steeper curve

TORONTO, April 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors digested hawkish minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting and awaited the presentation of Canada's federal budget.

The country's ruling Liberals will unveil their 2022 budget around 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT), which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised will be "fiscally responsible" after having already pledged billions in new programs and increased military spending.

Additional fiscal spending could add to inflation pressures, with money markets already bracing for a rare 50 basis point interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week.

Canada's dollar will strengthen over the coming year as the BoC potentially hikes interest rates aggressively but gains could be capped by the economy's dependence on the housing market, a Reuters poll showed.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2550 to the greenback on Thursday, or 79.68 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since March 28 at 1.2571.

The decline for the loonie came as the U.S. dollar headed towards a two-year high against a basket of major currencies. It follows meeting minutes on Wednesday that showed the Fed preparing to move aggressively to fight inflation.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rebounded from a three-week low as worries over tight supplies still clouded the market outlook. U.S. crude prices were up nearly 2% at $98.14 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 3.4 basis points at 2.549%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.