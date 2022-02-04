CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 1-week low as shutdowns slam job market

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.8% against greenback

* Touches weakest level since last Friday at 1.2787

* Price of U.S. oil rises nearly 2%

* Canadian 5-year yield falls further below U.S. equivalent

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, giving back all this week's gains, as domestic data showing the economy shed more jobs than expected in January offset a seven-year high for oil prices.

The Canadian economy lost 200,100 jobs in January, compared to forecasts for a decline of 117,500 as many jurisdictions implemented restrictions to fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Statistics Canada data showed.

"There is no denying that today's data is difficult for CAD bulls to swallow," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis for Monex Europe and Monex Canada.

"In our view, this doesn't vindicate the BoC's decision last month to hold rates, as most of these job losses will be recouped in the next few months, but it does shift sentiment on the loonie in the interim."

The Bank of Canada's next policy announcement is on March 2, with money markets maintaining bets for a rate hike despite the weak jobs data.

In contrast, the U.S. economy created 467,000 jobs in January, far more than expected.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.8% lower at 1.2775 to the greenback, or 78.28 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since last Friday at 1.2787. For the week, the loonie was on track to fall 0.1%.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, climbed to its highest level since October 2014 as geopolitical tensions fueled concerns over supply disruptions. U.S. crude prices were up nearly 2% at $92.05 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 5-year yield rose 4.2 basis points to 1.696%.

Still, it fell 5.5 basis points further below its U.S. equivalent to a gap of 6.2 basis points. It was the widest gap in favor of the U.S. bond since March 2020. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.