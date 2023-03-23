US Markets
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gives back gains as oil prices fall

March 23, 2023 — 03:41 pm EDT

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

Loonie touches strongest level since March 7 at 1.3641

Price of U.S. oil settles 1.3% lower

Canadian bond yields trade mixed across steeper curve

TORONTO, March 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, with the currency giving back its earlier gains as oil prices fell and a rally on Wall Street lost momentum.

The loonie CAD= was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3730 to the greenback, or 72.83 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest level since March 7 at 1.3631.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told lawmakers that refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) would be difficult this year and may take several years.

U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 1.3% lower at $69.96 a barrel, while the S&P 500 index .SPXwas also down.

The index had initially rallied on hopes that the Federal Reserve is nearing a pause in it interest rate hiking cycle. But recent banking sector turmoil has clouded the economic outlook, weighing on sentiment.

Canadian retail sales data for January, due to be released on Friday, will offer clues on the strength of the domestic economy. Analysts forecast sales to rise by 0.7% from December.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve. The 2-year CA2YT=RR eased 6.8 basis points to 3.453%, while the 10-year CA10YT=RR was up 2.2 basis points at 2.752%.

