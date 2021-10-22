US Markets

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gives back earlier gains as Wall Street wobbles

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Canadian dollar barely moved against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, giving back some earlier gains as U.S. equity markets dipped and investors turned attention to a Bank of Canada interest rate announcement next week.

(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices)

* Canadian dollar trades in a range of 1.2322 to 1.2390

* Canadian retail sales rise 2.1% in August from July

* Price of U.S. oil settles 1.5% higher

* Canadian 10-year yield eases 4.2 basis points to 1.659%

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar barely moved against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, giving back some earlier gains as U.S. equity markets dipped and investors turned attention to a Bank of Canada interest rate announcement next week.

The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2368 to the greenback, or 80.85 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2322 to 1.2390.

The currency on Thursday touched its strongest level in nearly four months at 1.2287 but ended little changed for the week after some profit-taking.

"You have seen the equity market taper off and I think the Canadian dollar is following along with equities," said Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com.

"Heading into the weekend and the Bank of Canada next week, it's a good time to lock in profits."

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower after comments on stimulus tapering from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spooked markets trading at record levels.

Canadian retail sales rose 2.1% in August from July even as global supply shortages held back auto sales. But preliminary estimates for September were less encouraging, showing retail sales falling 1.9% and manufacturing sales down 3.2%.

"The flash estimates for September aren't great news for the final month of the quarter," Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note.

Still, the Bank of Canada is expected to largely end stimulus from its bond-buying program next Wednesday, while money markets are anticipating four interest rate hikes next year.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.5% higher at $83.76 a barrel as concerns about tight supply fueled bullish sentiment.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve. The 10-year yield touched its highest level since January of 2020 at 1.713% before easing to 1.659%, down 4.2 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao and Sandra Maler) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular