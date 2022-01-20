CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains ground as equity markets stabilize
* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback
* Loonie trades in a range of 1.2476 to 1.2516
* Price of U.S. oil falls 0.2%
* Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve
TORONTO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as equity markets clawed back some of this week's losses and investors weighed prospects of the Bank of Canada hiking interest rates next week.
U.S. stock futures rose on a string of strong earnings, a day after the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged into correction territory.
Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to investor sentiment.
U.S. crude
The Canadian dollar
Among G10 currencies, only the Australian dollar
A report from payroll services provider ADP showed that Canada added 19,200 jobs in December, the fifth straight month of gains
Canadian retail sales data, due on Friday, could offer more clues on the strength of the domestic economy.
Despite the prospect of slower economic growth due to the spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, investors have raised bets that the Bank of Canada will hike interest rates at the Jan. 26 announcement. It would be the first hike since October 2018.
Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve. The 10-year
