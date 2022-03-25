CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains for 9th day on favorable yield spreads

(Adds analyst quote and details throughout; updates prices)

* Canadian dollar gains 0.4% against the greenback

* Touches its strongest since Jan. 20 at 1.2471

* Price of U.S. oil settles 1.4% higher

* Canada's 2-year yield soars 19.5 basis points

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in more than two months against the greenback on Friday as oil prices rose and comments by a Bank of Canada deputy governor reinforced the central bank's hawkish stance on interest rates.

The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2477 to the greenback, or 80.15 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Jan. 20 at 1.2471.

It was the ninth consecutive day of gains for the currency, which is the longest winning streak since August 2016. For the week, the currency was up 1%.

"Front-end yield spreads are back to favoring the loonie today after a brief flip this morning, while the recent jump higher in crude oil prices is also helping bullish CAD sentiment," said Jay Zhao-Murray, market analyst at Monex Canada Inc.

Canada's 2-year yield soared 19.5 basis points to 2.337%, its highest level since November 2018. The gap between it and the equivalent U.S. rate widened to 4.3 basis points in favor of the Canadian bond, after moving on Thursday above zero for the first time since Feb. 18.

The Bank of Canada is prepared to act "forcefully" with rate hikes to return inflation to target, particularly as price pressures broaden amid tight labor markets and booming demand, Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki said.

Money markets expect Canada's central bank to raise interest rates to about 2.5% this year to fight inflation. Earlier this month, it hiked for the first time since October 2018, lifting its policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.50%.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rebounded from early losses as a missile attack hit Saudi Arabia's state-run oil company Aramco's storage facility.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.4% higher at $113.90 a barrel. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

