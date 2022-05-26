CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as oil and Wall Street rally
* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback
* Canadian retail sales were unchanged in March
* Price of U.S. oil settles 3.4% higher
* Canadian bond yields rise across steeper curve
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as a jump in oil prices and improvement in risk appetite offset domestic data showing that retail sales growth stalled in March.
"Higher oil prices are helping lift the loonie today," said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. "Brent and WTI (crude oil futures) are both breaking out to the upside and the Norwegian krone (crown) is also outperforming."
Wall Street surged as a raft of solid retail earnings and soft economic data eased lingering concerns that the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy tightening would extend beyond expectations.
Canadian retail sales were unchanged in March from February, missing estimates for a 1.4% advance, as lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers offset gains in all other subsectors. A preliminary estimate showed that sales grew 0.8% in April.
The Bank of Canada will hike its overnight rate by half a percentage point next Wednesday, according to all 30 economists polled by Reuters, who see interest rates at least a half-point higher by year-end than predicted just one month ago.
Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve.
