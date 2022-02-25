CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as investors weigh targeted Russia sanctions
* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback
* Canadian wholesale trade likely rises 3.9% in January
* Price of U.S. oil falls 1.1%
* Canadian bond yields rise across curve
TORONTO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday as preliminary domestic data showed wholesale trade rising in January and currency traders walked back some of the large moves seen the day before in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The safe-haven U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies, and stocks globally rose as investors welcomed coordinated Western sanctions on Russia that targeted its banks but not did not block it from a global payments system and left its energy sector largely untouched.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, gave back
some recent gains, with U.S. crude oil futures
Investors doubt that the start of war in Ukraine will stop the Bank of Canada from hiking interest rates next week for the first time since October 2018.
Money markets expect the central bank to lift its policy
rate by 25 basis points to 0.50% at its policy announcement next
Wednesday and six times in total this year to fight inflation.
Canadian wholesale trade was up 3.9% in January from December, on higher sales in building material and supplies, along with machinery equipment and supplies, a flash estimate from Statistics Canada showed.
The Canadian dollar
On Thursday, the currency touched its weakest intraday level in more than two months at 1.2877. It was on track to decline 0.2% for the week.
Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.
The 10-year rate
