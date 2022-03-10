CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as investors favor commodity-linked currencies
(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback
* Trades in a range of 1.2751 to 1.2841
* Price of U.S. oil settles 2.5% lower
* Canadian 10-year yield rises to highest since Feb. 25
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, March 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, adding to its gains the day before, as investors bet that commodity producing economies will take up the slack left by disruptions to Russia's exports.
The loonie
The only other G10 currencies to gain ground on Thursday
were the Australian and New Zealand dollars
"Many people see the commodity story as a key driver right now," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex LLC.
"Going forward, countries are going to need to replace the huge supply that Russia and Ukraine and maybe even Belarus have."
Russia is one of the world's biggest energy producers, and both it and Ukraine are among the top exporters of grain.
Oil
Gains for the loonie came despite losses on Wall Street, as data showed U.S. inflation climbing to a four-decade high, all but assuring the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike key interest rates at the conclusion of next week's monetary policy meeting.
The Bank of Canada raised interest rates last week for the
first time in three years. Canada's jobs report for February,
due on Friday, can help guide expectations for further
tightening next month.
Canadian government bond yields were higher across the
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- POLL-High risk of half-percentage-point Fed rate hike in 2022, economists say
- Fed's Powell: Ukraine war impact uncertain but could hit spending, investment
- No inflation relief in sight for U.S. as impact of Ukraine war intensifies
- EXCLUSIVE-IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system