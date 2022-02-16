CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as investors assess hot inflation data
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and domestic data showed inflation further heating up in January.
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated in January to a 30-year high of 5.1%, as food and housing costs continued to rise, while the average of the Bank of Canada's three core measures rose to 3.2%, data from Statistics Canada showed.
Still, analysts doubted the data would be enough to sway the
central bank to hike by 50 basis points rather than 25 basis
points at its March 2 policy meeting. Money markets see about a
30% chance of the larger increase.
"The loonie is unlikely to find too much further upside from the CPI data," said currency market analysts for Monex Europe and Monex Canada. "Focus will likely remain on broader market risk appetite and this afternoon's FOMC meeting minutes."
World stocks crept higher for a second day, though market moves were checked by Western scepticism that Russia had indeed pulled back troops from Ukraine's borders. Traders were also waiting for the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, recouped
some of Tuesday's decline with U.S. crude
The Canadian dollar
Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year yield
