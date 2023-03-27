CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as financial market stress subsides

Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback

Trades in a range of 1.3701 to 1.3745

Price of U.S. oil rises 1.8%

Canadian bond yields rise across curve

TORONTO, March 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as worries about the global banking sector showed signs of easing, with the currency extending its recovery from a nine-day low that it hit on Friday.

Equity markets globally .WORLD and yields on safe-haven U.S. Treasuries rose after First Citizens BancShares FCNCA.O helped calm unsettled markets by saying that it would take the deposits and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O.

Investors have worried that stress in the banking sector could lead to a credit crunch, worsening the economic outlook.

Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the outlook for the global economy.

Oil prices rose on the moves to contain a potential banking crisis that could have hit demand for crude and after a halt to oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan via Turkey. U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 1.8% at $70.53 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at 1.3705 to the greenback, or 72.97 U.S. cents after moving in a range of 1.3701 to 1.3745. On Friday, it touched its weakest intraday level since March 15 at 1.3804.

Investors were awaiting the release of Canada's federal budget on Tuesday and a speech by Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle on Wednesday.

Money markets are betting that the central bank will shift to cutting interest rates this year after pausing its tightening campaign earlier this month. 0#BOCWATCH

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year CA10YT=RR rose 8.5 basis points to 2.835%.

