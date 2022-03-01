CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as domestic data offsets Ukraine uncertainty

* Canadian dollar gains 0.1% against greenback

* Trades in range of 1.2654 to 1.2693

* Canada's economy grows 6.7% in fourth quarter

* Canadian 10-year yield hits lowest in nearly four weeks

TORONTO, March 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as investors weighed uncertainty caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and domestic data showed the economy expanding at a robust pace in the fourth quarter.

The Canadian economy grew 6.7% in the fourth quarter on an annualized basis, beating analyst expectations and the Bank of Canada's own forecast of 5.8%, data from Statistics Canada showed.

A preliminary estimate pointed to growth continuing in January, while separate data showed Canadian manufacturing activity expanding in February at the fastest pace in three months.

Canada's central bank is expected to hike interest rates on Wednesday for the first time since October 2018 despite the war in Ukraine.

High-level talks between Kyiv and Moscow ended with no agreement and a huge Russian armored column bore down on Kyiv, pressuring equity markets globally and pushing oil, one of Canada's major exports, above $100 a barrel.

Safe havens benefited, with the U.S. dollar climbing against a basket of major currencies. Meanwhile, euro zone bond yields tumbled as traders reduced bets on rate hikes this year from the European Central Bank.

The Canadian dollar was up 0.1% at 1.2665 to the greenback, or 78.96 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2654 to 1.2693.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rate touched its lowest since Feb. 3 at 1.765% before bouncing slightly to 1.791%, down 5.8 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Mark Heinrich) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

