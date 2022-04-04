CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains ahead of key central bank surveys

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against greenback

* Price of U.S. oil increases 3.4%

* Canadian building permit values jump 21.0% in February

* Canadian bond yields ease across curve

TORONTO, April 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices rose and investors awaited the release of two Bank of Canada surveys that could offer clues on the inflation outlook.

U.S. crude prices were up 3.4% at $102.64 a barrel as the release of strategic reserves by consuming nations failed to eliminate supply fears arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the lack of an Iranian nuclear deal. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

The Bank of Canada will release at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) its quarterly Business Outlook Survey as well as the Canadian Survey of Consumer Expectations, which measures household views of inflation, the labor market and household finances.

With inflation at a 30-year high, money markets see a 70% chance that Canada's central bank will hike interest rates by half a percentage point in a policy announcement next week. The central bank has not hiked by that magnitude since May 2000.

The value of Canadian building permits rose 21.0% in February from January, hitting a record high, Statistics Canada said.

The Canadian dollar was up 0.3% at 1.2482 to the greenback, or 80.12 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2485 to 1.2528.

Speculators have cut their bearish bets on the currency, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of March 29, net short positions had decreased to 1,535 contracts from 4,940 in the prior week.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, with the 10-year down 3.1 basis points at 2.407%. Last Tuesday, it touched its highest level in more than three years at 2.607%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.