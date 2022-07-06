CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar firms, helped by calm in global markets

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback

* Trades in a range of 1.3013 to 1.3064

* Canadian 10-year yield touches a one-month low at 3.026%

TORONTO, July 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as some calm returned to global financial markets after they were buffeted by recession risk in recent days.

European equity markets rose and the price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, steadied near $100 a barrel following a plunge of more than 8% on Tuesday.

Still, demand for safe-haven assets remained intact, helping to drive the U.S. dollar to fresh 20-year highs against a basket of major currencies as the euro tumbled.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3020 to the greenback, or 76.80 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3013 to 1.3064. On Tuesday, it touched its weakest level since November 2020 at 1.3083.

Canada's employment report for June, due on Friday, could help guide expectations for a supersized interest rate hike next week by the Bank of Canada.

Money markets expect the central bank to raise its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, which would be its biggest hike in 24 years.

As rates rise, Canada's once-scorching hot housing market has started to cool, with prices in the Greater Toronto Area falling for a fourth straight month in June.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its lowest since June 3 at 3.026% before rebounding to 3.054%, down 2.3 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

